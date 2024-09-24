SkyFOX clocks car chase suspect of breaking 100 mph in LA, Orange counties

A suspect is in custody – but not before leading police on a 2-county car chase across Los Angeles and Orange counties.

At some points during the chase, SkyFOX clocked the suspect driving more than 100 mph along the 60 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect passed parts of East Los Angeles, San Gabriel Valley neighborhoods and parts of Orange County, including Santa Ana and Anaheim, before ending up back in Los Angeles County in Long Beach and Compton.

The suspect was eventually placed in custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department near Compton around 9:15 p.m.

Officials did not say what the suspect was wanted for other than the fact that he may be a "felony suspect." It is unknown what felony charges or incident they may be connected to.