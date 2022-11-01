article

A high school sophomore was shot and killed at a Halloween party in Bloomington in San Bernardino County Monday night, according to school officials.

Robert Plyley, a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, was shot and killed on Halloween night at a party in nearby Bloomington, according to an email from Alta Loma Principal Jason Kaylor to the school community Tuesday.

According to San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies, the shooting happened at a residence in the 10600 block of Geronimo Avenue Monday night, but didn't provide any other details.

SUGGESTED: 2 teens killed in Porter Ranch crash; 8 injured

"When adolescents lose a peer, it is difficult for them to express their feelings," Kaylor wrote in his email the community, adding that guidance counselors and therapists were on campus Tuesday to offer support to students.

Mathew Holton, Superintendent of the Chaffey Joint Union High School District issued the following statement on Plyley's passing:

"The Chaffey Joint Union High School District community mourns the passing of one of our beloved students, Robert Plyley, a sophomore at Alta Loma High School – and extends our deepest condolences and support to his family, friends, fellow students, and teachers. Robert was a wonderful young man, and his loss will be felt deeply by our entire school and District community. We are taking the necessary steps to support our students and staff and will gather a team of counselors and therapists who will be available to provide additional support."