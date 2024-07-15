High school coach, substitute teacher arrested in Santa Ana over alleged sex crime

article

A high school coach in Santa Ana accused of sending inappropriate texts to a female student is behind bars.

According to police, 28-year-old Aaron Raya was arrested for contacting minors with the intent to commit a sex crime.

Raya, the head track and field coach, football coach, and substitute teacher at Godinez High School, allegedly began speaking to the victim through social media during the school year regarding track events. When she graduated, Raya immediately began contacting her in a sexual manner and attempted to meet with her, authorities said.

The girl's mother contacted police after she discovered the inappropriate text between Raya and her daughter.

An investigation identified two more underage victims and former students of Raya's at Godinez High School. Both victims alleged Raya made sexual advances towards them.

Raya has been booked into the Orange County Jail for a sex-related charge. His bail is set at $100,000.