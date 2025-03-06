'High-ranking' Riverside gang member hit with additional felony charges: Police
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Additional felony charges were filed Wednesday against 21-year-old Juan Nieto-Sanchez, an alleged high-ranking member of the Riverside gang Sur Riva Tiny Winos, for sex abuse of a minor, according to the Riverside Police Department.
What we know:
Nieto-Sanchez, known as "Sleepy" from the Sur Riva Tiny Winos gang, was already in custody for an unrelated parole violation, police said.
Detectives discovered that Nieto-Sanchez was involved in a sexual relationship with a juvenile. An investigation revealed Nieto-Sanchez contacted minors via social media while he was in prison and after his release in Oct. 2024.
What we don't know:
Authorities are investigating, and it's unclear if there were any additional victims other than the one juvenile mentioned by police.
It's unknown what social media platforms Nieto-Sanchez used to engage with the alleged victim.
What you can do:
The Riverside Police Department is urging anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Gang Intelligence Unit at (951) 203-2274 or the Sexual Assault – Child Abuse Unit at (951) 353-7945.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through the department's "Atlas 1" mobile app using the secure "Send a Message" feature.
The Source: Information for this story is from a press release by the Riverside Police Department published on March 5, 2025.