Expand / Collapse search

'High-ranking' Riverside gang member hit with additional felony charges: Police

By
Published  March 6, 2025 2:14pm PST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
article

Additional felony charges were filed this week against 21-year-old Juan Nieto-Sanchez, according to police. / Riverside PD

The Brief

    • Juan Nieto-Sanchez is charged with felony counts of sexually abusing a minor.
    • Nieto-Sanchez, known as "Sleepy" from the Sur Riva Tiny Winos gang, was already in custody for an unrelated parole violation.
    • Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are continuing the investigation.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Additional felony charges were filed Wednesday against 21-year-old Juan Nieto-Sanchez, an alleged high-ranking member of the Riverside gang Sur Riva Tiny Winos, for sex abuse of a minor, according to the Riverside Police Department.

What we know:

Nieto-Sanchez, known as "Sleepy" from the Sur Riva Tiny Winos gang, was already in custody for an unrelated parole violation, police said.

Detectives discovered that Nieto-Sanchez was involved in a sexual relationship with a juvenile. An investigation revealed Nieto-Sanchez contacted minors via social media while he was in prison and after his release in Oct. 2024.

What we don't know:

Authorities are investigating, and it's unclear if there were any additional victims other than the one juvenile mentioned by police. 

It's unknown what social media platforms Nieto-Sanchez used to engage with the alleged victim.

What you can do:

The Riverside Police Department is urging anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Gang Intelligence Unit at (951) 203-2274 or the Sexual Assault – Child Abuse Unit at (951) 353-7945. 

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the department's "Atlas 1" mobile app using the secure "Send a Message" feature.

The Source: Information for this story is from a press release by the Riverside Police Department published on March 5, 2025.

Crime and Public SafetyRiversideInstastories