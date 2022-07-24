Hesperia murder suspect arrested in Van Nuys

A man wanted for murder in Hesperia was arrested this week, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Sarkis Krdotyan, 39, of Van Nuys was arrested this past Thursday on suspicion of murdering 37-year-old Heidi Allred in Hesperia.

According to SBSD, deputies were called to the 16400 block of Sequoia Street in Hesperia on Wednesday, July 20 to calls for help. When they arrived, they found Allred suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency services pronounced Allred dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives identified Krdotyan as their suspect, saying he fled the scene before deputies arrived that day. Sheriff's Deputies along with the Los Angeles branch of the U.S. Marshalls located Krdotyan in Van Nuys on July 21, and arrested him. Krdotyan is being he'd on $1 million bail.

Deputies are still investigating the killing. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 909-890-4908.