Hesperia Fire: Crews battling large fire in San Bernardino County

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Hesperia
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Crews are battling a large fire in San Bernardino County.

The fire, dubbed as "Hesperia Fire," has stretched to about 50 acres, according to an update published after 6 p.m. by the San Bernardino County Fire Department Monday. The fire initially began spreading in the area of Highway 173 and Highway 138 in Hesperia.

Officials say one person was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

As of Monday night, it is unknown how much of the fire has been contained.