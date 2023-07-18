Here are the numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing

More than $1.6 billion is up for grabs this week between two separate multi-state lottery prizes.

The numbers for Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot worth $640 million have been drawn.

The winning numbers are 19, 22, 31, 37, 54 and the Mega Ball number is 18.

California has seen some recent winners in Mega Millions drawings. Two tickets sold in Southern California were able to match five numbers in Friday's drawing, earning two lucky people in Los Angeles and Monrovia $202,000. Last week a Mega Millions ticket worth $365,000 was sold at a liquor store in South LA.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Tuesday's jackpot barely scratches the surface when it comes to all-time Mega Millions prizes. The largest Mega Millions jackpot won on a single ticket was more than $1.5 billion — at that time the biggest largest single-ticket lottery prize. That's just shy of the combined prizes for this week's Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots.

According to Mega Millions, the odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball number are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday night at 8 p.m. Pacific time.