Golden Globes 2023: Roads to avoid in Beverly Hills ahead of Tuesday's awards ceremony

It’s that time of year when stars from around the world descend to Los Angeles for the Golden Globes.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with road closures in effect in Beverly Hills between Jan. 8 and Jan. 11. The closures will mostly impact traffic along North Santa Monica and Wilshire boulevards.

Residents are asked to use alternate eastbound and westbound routes in the area, such as South Santa Monica, Olympic, and Sunset boulevards.

A map of roads to avoid during for the 2023 Golden Globes. (City of Beverly Hills)

Here’s a full list of partial and full road closures in the area ahead of the big event.

North Santa Monica Blvd.

All westbound lanes will be closed from Wilshire Blvd. to Century Park East from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Wednesday

All eastbound lanes will be closed from Century Park East to Wilshire Boulevard from. 2 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday

Wilshire Blvd.

The eastbound and westbound lanes in the area will have lanes reduced beginning at 9 p.m. Monday

The eastbound lanes of Wilshire Blvd. will be completely closed between the Los Angeles County Club and S. Santa Monica Blvd. from 8 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday (access will be granted to residents who live in the 10200-10300 block of Wilshire Blvd. and Country Club guests only)

Whittier, Carmelita, Elevado and Lomitas at Walden and Tenton drives, and adjacent alleys:

These streets will be "local access only" beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday

All streets will be posted with no-parking signs beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, to 1 a.m. Wednesday

Parking Restrictions

Parking will be prohibited on the following streets from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday:

Whittier Dr: Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Dr.

Carmelita Ave: Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Dr.

Elevado Ave: Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Dr.

Trenton Dr: Whittier Dr. to Wilshire Blvd.

Walden Dr: Santa Monica Blvd. to Elevado Ave.

The award ceremony returns after scandal and a boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked its annual award show off television for a year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

