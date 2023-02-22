Armed man shot by officers in Hemet backyard

article

An armed man was shot and killed by officers at his home in Riverside County.

The shooting was reported just after 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Harvard Street, located near the intersection of Johnston Avenue and State Street in Hemet.

The Hemet Police Department said officers were conducting a follow-up investigation in the neighborhood regarding a recent theft. While searching the backyard of the South Harvard Street home, officers encountered an armed man in the adjacent backyard.

Officials say the man was unrelated to the initial investigation and a resident of the neighboring home.

According to the police department, officers made contact with the man and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

It is unclear what led to the confrontation and deadly shooting.

The officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave per the department's policy. No officers were injured.