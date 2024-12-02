Helping others during Giving Tuesday

Black Friday is all about shopping. Actually, so is Cyber Monday. Retailers try to get big sales by offering deep discounts, but then there's Giving Tuesday.

That's a day when you get to give to those who give to others, like Laverne Delgado's nonprofit, Freedom and Fashion. Delgado, who is the organization's executive director, says the nonprofit works with sexual assault, sex trafficking, and domestic violence.

Delgado calls Giving Tuesday, "the biggest day of philanthropy of the year." On Giving Tuesday, her supporters help her by making videos asking for financial help. This promotion was used online last year to raise money.

As she pours through last year's numbers, she shows us a $5, a $500, and even a $50,000 donation. In one online video last Giving Tuesday, model and supporter Taylor Hill says, "Today is Giving Tuesday, and as you know, I'm a big supporter of Freedom and Fashion, using fashion and beauty to empower survivors of sex trafficking, domestic violence, homelessness, and in the next stories, you'll see maybe you can join me in supporting the incredible cause this holiday season."

That promotion was used last year, and Hill has taped another one for this Giving Tuesday.

Marc Berkman, the CEO of the Organization for Social Media Safety—a local nonprofit—also finds that Giving Tuesday matters. He says, "Giving Tuesday is a really important day when people come together to help us to help protect to help families in the Los Angeles area from the dangers of social media."

He showed us images from a local online Giving Tuesday campaign his organization is doing. It's like what Mothers Against Drunk Driving does; they ask for financial help. He says these campaigns draw people in.

But those $50,000 donations? Laverne Delgado says, "We are tiny but mighty, so we don't get those donations all the time, which is why we campaign and care a lot about Giving Tuesday because, as we've seen... well, that changes our whole year."

Click here for more information on Social Media Safety and Freedom and Fashion.