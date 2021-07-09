Heavy police presence in Alamitos Bay due to federal investigation, Long Beach PD says

SkyFOX is over a heavy police presence in Alamitos Bay Friday evening.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, the heavy law enforcement presence is due to a federal investigation. Long Beach PD says it is not involved in "any immigration investigation nor enforcement."

Police are urging the public to avoid that area.

Officials did not say what prompted the federal investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.