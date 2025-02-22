A Hillsborough police officer was shot in a police building's rear parking lot Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Burlingame police have issued a shelter-in-place order for residents due to the police activity in the area.

They are asking residents in the area of Floribunda and El Camino Real to shelter-in-place until further notice.

Police said a suspect still remains at large and officers remain at the scene and nearby areas in search of the shooter.

Police did not provide a description of the shooter. The circumstances leading up to the shooting weren't immediately known.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.