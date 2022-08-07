Heat Advisory issued for parts of SoCal

A Heat Advisory was issued Sunday for parts of Southern California as temperatures are expected to soar past 105 degrees in some parts of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for the following areas: LA County Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains, LA County, San Fernando Valley, and San Gabriel Valley.

People who live and/or work in the above areas are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on neighbors especially the elderly. Do not leave pets unattended in vehicles.

