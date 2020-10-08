Health officials urge fans to celebrate at home if Lakers win NBA title

With the Los Angeles Lakers on the verge of an NBA championship, the county's top health officer urged residents to celebrate responsibly, remembering that the coronavirus should preclude large parties or public gatherings.

"We're still in the middle of a pandemic,'' Dr. Muntu Davis said. "Very excited that the Lakers are going to be playing this next game. And we just want to remind people the safest way to celebrate all of our teams, the Lakers and the Dodgers, is to do it in the comfort of your own home.''

Davis acknowledged the desire of fans to celebrate, but he preached caution.

Jonathan Hernandez was too young to remember a lot of the details of the Lakers last championship in 2010, but he remembers that his family's upscale athletic shoe story near Staples Center was looted in the aftermath of the game 7 win.

If there's another title to celebrate in the so called “COVID” era, he hopes things will be different… so do a lot of people. AEG, owner and operator of Staples Center and LA Live hopes ''people stay home and celebrate with family or roommates'''.

Perhaps that's why they've ringed the arena temporarily abandoned and shut down Microsoft Plaza with metal barricades that send a very unwelcome message.

The LAPD says they have no special deployment plans but will be ready if needed, and LA Mayor Eric Garcetti says for now, there's not even a plan for a parade... which could result in a ''super spreader'' with so many people in ''tight spaces.''

Of course we are not assuming the Heat will go down, Jimmy Butler may score 80 but realistically it looks like the Lakers year, the question is how do we say ''thank you” safely and sincerely in this terrible time. The Lakers (and in a short time the Dodgers) enthusiasm is contagious and infectious.

If the Lakers win all celebrations will be virtual.