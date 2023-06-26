Hazmat situation at Sherman Oaks Galleria; 6 sickened

A "chemical investigation" is underway at the Sherman Oaks Galleria Monday after six people were sickened by an unknown "irritant."

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of an odor in the building around 9:15 a.m.

Six people reported suffering watery eyes and a scratchy throat.

Five people exhibited minor symptoms, and one was taken to the hospital.

"Materials specialists are testing the atmosphere inside with air monitoring equipment," the LAFD said.

According to officials, initial readings are not showing any significant hazard.

The "irritant" has not yet been positively identified.