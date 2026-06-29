Hazmat cleanup begins in Garden Grove at GKN Aerospace after chemical emergency forced mass evacuations

The Brief A hazardous materials cleanup operation is underway at the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove following a massive chemical emergency more than a month ago. Crews are spending several days removing neutralized methyl methacrylate (MMA) from two storage tanks while air quality is continuously monitored. The exact cause of the initial tank overheating remains unknown and is still under active investigation.



A hazardous materials cleanup operation is underway at the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove, where a chemical emergency more than a month ago forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes over concerns of a toxic release or explosion.

Crews are expected to spend several days removing neutralized methyl methacrylate (MMA) from two storage tanks while officials continue monitoring air quality throughout the surrounding community.

What we know:

Cleanup operations began Monday at the GKN Aerospace facility at 12122 Western Ave. in Garden Grove. The work is expected to continue through Thursday as crews remove neutralized methyl methacrylate, also known as MMA, from two storage tanks.

MMA is a toxic and highly flammable liquid used in the manufacture of acrylic plastics.

The operation is being coordinated through a unified command that includes the Orange County Health Care Agency, the South Coast Air Quality Management District and GKN Aerospace.

Officials said the cleanup will take place in carefully controlled phases using specialized equipment.

What they're saying:

The Orange County Health Care Agency said residents near the facility may notice temporary, intermittent odors during the cleanup. "MMA has a fruity smell and a very low odor threshold, so it may be smelled well below levels associated with health concerns," the agency said in a press release.

"Environmental protections include continuous air monitoring with mobile and fixed equipment at the facility and in the community, with additional monitoring based on wind conditions. Operations will be adjusted as needed and will occur only during daylight hours."

Officials said residents can monitor air quality and follow the progress of the cleanup at occupainfo.com .

Timeline:

The hazmat emergency began May 21 after a leak was reported at the GKN Aerospace facility.

Officials said a storage tank containing MMA overheated, causing pressure to build inside the tank and creating the potential for a toxic chemical release or explosion. Firefighters spent days cooling the tank while evacuation orders impacted an estimated 50,000 residents across portions of Garden Grove, Anaheim, Stanton, Westminster, Cypress and Buena Park.

Authorities later stabilized and neutralized the chemical, allowing crews to begin the current phase of the operation to remove MMA from the two storage tanks.

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly identified what caused the storage tank to overheat.

The incident remains under investigation, and authorities have not announced a final determination on the cause of the chemical emergency.

The Source: This report is based on the provided official statements and press releases from the Orange County Health Care Agency, the South Coast Air Quality Management District, and GKN Aerospace. This article also used previous FOX 11 reports.



