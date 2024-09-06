Small plane crash in Hawthorne leaves pilot, passenger critically injured

﻿Aviation officials said a small single-engine plane crashed in Hawthorne and left the two people on board critically injured.

The fiery crash was reported at approximately 12:40 a.m. Friday along 126th Street, near the intersection of Hawthorne and El Segundo boulevards.

The plane appears to be a single-engine Piper Commanche that may have been descending into the Hawthorne Municipal Airport, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials.

Two people on board, including a man who was pulled out of the wreckage, were hospitalized in critical condition.

"Myself and a couple of other gentlemen helped pull the man from the wreckage," said witness Gerald Johnson who was charging his electric vehicle near the crash site. . "I grabbed his right arm while the other guy grabbed his left arm and we pulled him about 25 feet from the wreckage."

No one on the ground was injured and no buildings were damaged.

The cause of the crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.