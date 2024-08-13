Man gunned down outside Hawthorne liquor store

An investigation was underway after a man was shot and killed outside a liquor store in Hawthorne, officials said.

The 911 call was made around 9:30 p.m. Monday after someone discovered the man’s body at the corner of W. El Segundo and Crenshaw boulevards around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown and the name of the victim has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information about the shooting was asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips may be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.