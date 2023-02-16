Homicide investigation launched in Hawthorne

An investigation was underway in the Hawthorne area after a shooting victim died shortly after he drove himself to the hospital, officials said.

Hawthorne Police Department officials said officers were called to the shooting in the 11500 block of Acacia Avenue, near Hawthorne Boulevard, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Arriving officers learned the shooting victim drove himself to the hospital after the shooting where he later died.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with the investigation.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim and a description of the suspect was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Missing Person Unit at 323-8990-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or can submit tips online.

