Hawk Fire: Brush fire in Acton prompts evacuations
LOS ANGELES - Fire personnel are on the scene of a brush fire that broke out Thursday in the community of Acton.
The so-called Hawk Fire broke out around 3 p.m. in the 35900 block of North Tremar Drive. Officials with Angeles National Forest say the fire is a threat to the nearby national forest.
Some structures in the remote area are reported to be threatened.
The fire has burned 300 acres and remains 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.
It's unclear what caused the fire.
SkyFOX
Evacuation Orders:
An evacuation order was issued for the following zone:
PAL-005-A
Evacuation Warnings:
Evacuation warnings were issued for the following zones:
AGD-HIERBA
LAC-E038
LAC-E040
LAC-E041
LAC-E042
PAL-018
PAL-019
PAL-005-B
PAL-005-C
A shelter in place was issued for zone LAC-E039
You can find your zone by visiting protect.genasys.com.