Hawk Fire: Brush fire in Acton prompts evacuations

Fire personnel are on the scene of a brush fire that broke out Thursday in the community of Acton.

The so-called Hawk Fire broke out around 3 p.m. in the 35900 block of North Tremar Drive. Officials with Angeles National Forest say the fire is a threat to the nearby national forest.

Some structures in the remote area are reported to be threatened.

The fire has burned 300 acres and remains 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ SkyFOX

Evacuation Orders:

An evacuation order was issued for the following zone:

PAL-005-A

Evacuation Warnings:

Evacuation warnings were issued for the following zones:

AGD-HIERBA

LAC-E038

LAC-E040

LAC-E041

LAC-E042

PAL-018

PAL-019

PAL-005-B

PAL-005-C

A shelter in place was issued for zone LAC-E039

You can find your zone by visiting protect.genasys.com.