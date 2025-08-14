Expand / Collapse search

Hawk Fire: Brush fire in Acton prompts evacuations

By
Published  August 14, 2025 4:13pm PDT
Wildfires
FOX 11
The Hawk Fire broke out near homes in Acton on Thursday, forcing evacuations.

LOS ANGELES - Fire personnel are on the scene of a brush fire that broke out Thursday in the community of Acton. 

The so-called Hawk Fire broke out around 3 p.m. in the 35900 block of North Tremar Drive. Officials with Angeles National Forest say the fire is a threat to the nearby national forest. 

Some structures in the remote area are reported to be threatened.

The fire has burned 300 acres and remains 0% contained, according to Cal Fire

It's unclear what caused the fire. 

Image 1 of 7

SkyFOX

Evacuation Orders:

An evacuation order was issued for the following zone:

PAL-005-A

Evacuation Warnings:

Evacuation warnings were issued for the following zones:

AGD-HIERBA

LAC-E038

LAC-E040

LAC-E041

LAC-E042

PAL-018

PAL-019

PAL-005-B

PAL-005-C

A shelter in place was issued for zone LAC-E039

You can find your zone by visiting protect.genasys.com.

