Woman injured on Harry Potter ride at Universal Studios Hollywood awarded $7.25 million

A 74-year-old Arizona woman who suffered a spine injury when she fell while exiting the popular Harry Potter ride at Universal Studios Hollywood was awarded $7.25 million by a federal jury on Monday.

What we know:

The incident happened in September 2022.

Pamela Morrison was seated on the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride with her grandson when she was asked to exit after her harness failed to secure properly.

That's when Morrison slipped and fell when stepping from a moving walkway onto solid ground, according to her lawsuit.

Her attorney, Taylor Kruse, argued that Morrison’s fall — which caused a spinal compression fracture — was due to employees’ failure to halt the moving walkway and allow the woman to exit safely.

What they're saying:

The lawsuit claimed that Universal Studios Hollywood prioritized maintaining the ride's quota of 1,800 riders per hour over guest safety.

Kruse stated, "It would have cost them four seconds to stop it, but instead they wanted to keep the ride moving no matter what."

"The fall changed her whole life, and that’s what the jury saw," Kruse said. "Obviously we feel that this was a very just result."

The other side:

Universal Studios Hollywood's lawyers contended that Morrison was distracted by her grandson and not paying attention to where she was stepping, suggesting the fall was her fault.

Ultimately, the jury found the theme park liable for the conditions that led to the accident.

By the numbers:

The jury awarded Morrison $250,000 for future medical expenses, $2 million for past pain and suffering, and $5 million for future pain and suffering.

The verdict was reached after a three-day trial and four hours of deliberation on February 14.

What's next:

Universal Studios Hollywood has not responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

The Source: Information for this story is from The Associated Press.



