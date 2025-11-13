California's new mega-casino officially opens today: What to know

The Brief Hard Rock International and the Tejon Indian Tribe celebrated the grand opening of a new casino south of Bakersfield on Nov. 13. The Hard Rock Casino Tejon features a 150,000-square-foot gaming floor with over 2,000 slot machines and more than 50 table games. The project has created thousands of construction jobs and will create 1,000 permanent roles, while also funding local infrastructure improvements.



Are you ready to roll the dice?

The Hard Rock Casino Tejon is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday, November 13.

Located south of Bakersfield, this will be the first casino of its kind in Kern County, bringing new jobs and amenities to the region.

What we know:

The new Hard Rock Casino Tejon is a landmark project that will be owned by the Tejon Indian Tribe and managed by Hard Rock International.

Situated at the base of the Grapevine Mountain Pass, the location is positioned to serve both Southern California and Central Valley markets, becoming the second-closest full casino to Los Angeles.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California's new mega-casino could be a major rival to Las Vegas

The privately funded project is a significant economic and cultural development for the Tejon Indian Tribe and the surrounding community.

It has already created thousands of construction jobs and is providing 1,000 permanent jobs.

The casino has also committed to privately funding infrastructure improvements in the surrounding area.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy KLAI JUBA WALD ARCHITECTURE + INTERIORS/Hard Rock International

Gaming, dining, and entertainment

Big picture view:

The casino features a 150,000-square-foot gaming floor with over 2,000 slot machines, more than 50 live table games, and exclusive VIP rooms.

It also boasts a variety of dining options, including the Hard Rock Cafe, Deep Cut Steaks | Seafood, and YOUYU, as well as a marketplace food hall.

The property displays an extensive collection of authentic music memorabilia and offers a Rock Shop with exclusive merchandise.

‘Vision for cultural and economic growth’

What they're saying:

Leaders from both the Tejon Indian Tribe and Hard Rock International have commented on the significance of the new casino.

Octavio Escobedo, the chairman of the Tejon Tribe, said, "Today marks a historic moment for the Tejon Indian tribe and the entire Kern County community. The opening of Hard Rock Casino Tejon is not only a celebration of our tribe’s heritage and resilience, but also a bold step forward in creating opportunity and prosperity for future generations. This project will bring thousands of jobs, fuel economic growth, and serve as a gathering place where culture, entertainment, and community come together. We are proud to share this milestone with our friends, neighbors, and partners who helped make this vision a reality."

Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, also noted the importance of the partnership, stating, "We are incredibly proud to bring our iconic brand to Kern County and are thankful for our partnership with the Tejon Indian tribe. Hard Rock Casino Tejon will set a new standard for entertainment in the region, blending our world-class hospitality with the tribe’s inspiring vision for cultural and economic growth."