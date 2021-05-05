Happy birthday George Clooney: Celebrate the smooth-talking actor with these free movies on Tubi

Happy birthday George Clooney.

The debonaire actor famously known for his salt and pepper hair and smooth voice is turning 60 on May 6.

Clooney found Hollywood stardom after making his debut on the popular TV show, "ER" and has since starred in blockbuster movies such as "The Perfect Storm" and "Michael Clayton."

Celebrate the man who has won People Magazine’s sexiest man alive twice with these free-to-stream movies on Tubi.

FILE - George Clooney on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in December 2020.

The Perfect Storm (2000): Starring George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, Diane Lane, John C. Reilly and Karen Allen.

"The powerfully true story, along with realistic effects, of a New England crew on a fishing vessel caught in the path of a catastrophic storm at sea."

Three Kings (1999): Starring George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, Ice Cube, Spike Jonze and Mykelti Williamson.

"The end of the Gulf War leads four U.S. soldiers to track a map to a gold-carrying human mule, until they see the truth of Iraqi civilians’ struggle."

Syriana (2005): Starring George Clooney, Matt Damon, Jeffrey Wright and Chris Cooper.

"The lives of an American lawyer, a Switzerland-based energy analyst, and a CIA agent collide in post-9/11 and petrol-driven Middle East politics."

Michael Clayton (2007): Starring George Clooney, Tom Wilkinson and Tilda Swinton.

"An attorney, who cleans up the messes of high-profile clients, spends the four worst and last days of his career confronting the person he has become."

Good night, and Good luck (2005): Starring David Strathairn, Partricia Clarkson, George Clooney and Jeff Daniels.

"Defying his corporate bosses, CBS anchor Edward R. Murrow takes to the airwaves to attack Joseph McCarthy's communist 'witch hunts' in the Senate."

Return to Horror High (1987): Starring George Clooney, Vince Edwards, Alex Rocco and Maureen McCormick.

"In 1982, Crippen High School was the scene of a series of brutal murders. The killer was never caught. Now, a low-budget film crew that includes an ill-fated leading man (George Clooney), the pretentious director (Scott Jacoby), a lecherous producer (Alex Rocco) and numerous nubile actresses have all returned to Crippen High to film the story of what actually happened. But when members of the production are stalked and slaughtered one-by-one, it appears that the depraved maniac is back. Who will survive the massacre?"

Return of the Killer Tomatoes (1988): Starring Anthony Starke, George Clooney, John Astin and Karen M. Waldron.

"This sequel to the cult classic follows a mad professor hellbent on world domination by mutating ordinary tomatoes into a machine gun-toting army."

Architects of Denial (2017): Starring George Clooney, Julian Assange and John Marshall Evans.

"The denial of the Armenian Genocide by Middle Eastern politicians, as well as the persecution of Armenians and Christian there, is deeply explored."

Tubi is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with a massive library of 30,000 movies and television shows that are free to stream for viewers. The platform is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.

