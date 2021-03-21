Happy 90th birthday, William Shatner: Celebrate the sci-fi icon with these documentaries and films

article

Legendary ‘Star Trek’ actor William Shatner is turning 90 on Monday, March 22. Tubi, the largest online library of free TV shows and movies, has fans covered for the special occasion.

Shatner became a cultural icon for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk in the ‘Star Trek’ franchise, and he’s also acted in dozens of other feature films during his career that dates back to the 1950s. He even hosted his own late-night horror mini-series.

Tubi has several ‘Star Trek’ documentaries available to stream for free, as well as several films outside of the science fiction genre. If horror is up your alley, you can also catch up on his Full Moon Fright Night series.

Below is a list of top documentaries and films featuring the Hollywood star. You can see the full list here.

William Shatner ‘Star Trek’ documentaries

Advertisement

The Captains Close Up (2013) - Starring William Shatner, Patrick Stewart, Chris Pine, Kate Mulgrew, Jonathan Frakes

William Shatner hosts this exciting series, which includes interviews with the many talented actors who portrayed Star Trek captains.

Get a Life! (2012) - Starring William Shatner, Rene Auberjonois, John Cho

William Shatner examines the cultural phenomena of Star Trek, its fan-following and his own role within it, in a documentary based on his book.

The Truth Is in the Stars (2007) - Starring William Shatner, Stephen Hawking, Ben Stiller, Gene Rodenberry Neil deGrasse Tyson, Whoopi Goldberg, Tracy Drain

William Shatner chats with scientists, innovators, and celebrities about how the imaginative optimism of "Star Trek" influenced multiple generations.

The Captains (2011) - Starring William Shatner, Patrick Stewart, Avery Brooks, Kate Mulgrew

Follow Kirk into the final frontier as he interviews the elite group of actors who have played fellow Starship captains in the Star Trek franchise.

All Access Pass: William Shatner - New Orleans (2016) - William Shatner is the subject of this Q&A as he boldly explains the laws of physics and gives insight into his favorite Star Trek episode ever.

William Shatner films

Big Bad Mama (1975) - Starring Angie Dickinson, William Shatner, Tom Skerritt, Susan Sennett, Robbie Lee

A pistol-packing mother and her gorgeous daughters embark on a string of daring bank heists across Depression-era America in this cult classic.

Everest (2009) - Starring Eric Johnson, Jason Priestley, William Shatner

Based on a true story, a team of mountain climbers retrace a colleague’s doomed trek up Everest and encounter triumphs and tragedies of their own.

Devil’s Revenge (2019) - Starring William Shatner, Jeri Ryan, Jason Brooks

A down-on-his-luck archaeologist plagued by visions of a bird-like creature must destroy a mysterious relic in a cave that contains a portal to Hell.

William Shatner’s Full Moon Fright Night series

William Shatner's Full Moon Fright Night: Witchouse 2 (2002) - Host William Shatner preps you for a tale of an unlucky construction crew who dig under the wrong old house and discover four unmarked graves.

William Shatner's Full Moon Fright Night: Prison of the Dead (2002) - Spend the evening with William Shatner as he watches this spooky story of a group of young people forced to spend the night in a witches' prison.

William Shatner's Full Moon Fright Night: Killjoy (2002) - Host William Shatner unpacks this tale of a demonic clown loose in a city, and the three unlucky youths who must survive his menacing games.

William Shatner's Full Moon Fright Night: Sideshow (2002) - Join William Shatner for a laugh before he unveils a story of a traveling carnival full of human freaks who are looking for new recruits.

Tubi is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with a massive library of 30,000 movies and television shows that are free to stream for viewers. The platform is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.