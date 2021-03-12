'Hangry but helpful': Suspect stopped by Chick-fil-A customer's truck door

A man waiting for his chicken sandwich at a Chick-fil-A in Texas stopped a fleeing suspect in his tracks with his truck door.

Video shared by the Jacksonville Police Department on Mar. 10 shows the man running towards the truck in the restaurant's parking lot when the customer opens the door and smacks the suspect into the officer trailing him.

The officer and the suspect who had stolen a car, according to cops, ended up on the ground. The customer appears to push what appears to be a taser or handgun away from the suspect. Another officer arrives on the scene and the suspect walks back to his car.

Jacksonville Police praised the customer for his quick thinking.

"The suspect was quickly apprehended after the "HANGRY" (but helpful) citizen reminded the suspect as to why you should never run from the police."

