Hang one-on-one with penguins at Aquarium of the Pacific’s animal encounter program

If you don’t have Labor Day weekend plans yet, how about hanging with a sea lion, petting a shark or letting a little penguin waddle around you?

Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach is debuting a new interactive seal and sea lion experience. It is part of all the outdoor exhibits the aquarium is currently offering to guests during the pandemic. On Sundays, you and your family can watch the seals and sea lions put on quite a show while mammologists feed them breakfast and give them daily health checks before the outside aquarium opens in the morning to a limited capacity of the general public.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

You and up to three other people from your household can also have a private hang with a South American penguin. The aquarium is home to 22 Magellanic penguins, like little “Astaire,” whose dad was rescued along with a few others from Brazil.

The penguins, currently shedding their feathers during an annual process called a “catastrophic molt,” are pretty playful in the mornings. And if you sign up for it, staff will allow one of your new friends to waddle around you while you pet and perhaps play ball with him or her.

Advertisement

The outdoor aquarium also offers guests touch-tanks full of bamboo sharks, jellyfish and stingrays. You can learn about all types of birds, including the rainbow lorikeet, native to Australia, and say a socially-distanced “hello” to a big sand tiger shark.

Visit www.AquariumofPacific.org for details, don’t forget your mask and have fun!

