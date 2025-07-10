Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood announces 'Terrifier'-themed haunted house

The Brief Art the Clown from the "Terrifier" franchise is the latest addition to Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando. The new haunted house will immerse guests in Art's "gruesome Funhouse" from "Terrifier 2," featuring iconic kills and familiar characters. Halloween Horror Nights begins September 4 at Universal Studios Hollywood, joining previously announced houses like "Fallout" and "Friday the 13th."



Art the Clown is coming for you at this year's Halloween Horror Nights event.

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Orlando Resort announced the "Terrifier" franchise as the latest addition to the 2025 lineup, joining "Fallout," "Friday the 13th," and "Five Nights at Freddy's."

What we know:

The funhouse of horrors based on the "Terrifier" series promises "a grisly haunted house oozing with a new sense of terror."

According to Universal, the new house is based on Art the Clown's "gruesome Funhouse" featured in "Terrifier 2."

It's inspired by the horror series' titular character, Art, and will be centered on the abandoned carnival from the 2022 sequel.

HHN attendees will essentially become the latest victims of Art and will walk through the "sights, sounds, smells, and dread" of Art's kills, which will be "gleefully displayed for all to see."

Additionally, a number of iconic kills from the "Terrifier" franchise will make an appearance within the house's "claustrophobic corridors."

Guests may even run into some familiar characters such as Vicky and the Little Pale Girl.

Other recreated locations include the Clown Café, a revolting bathroom, and holiday cheer turned deadly in a Christmas horrorscape.

There will also be themed merchandise available for purchase.

The backstory:

The "Terrifier" franchise follows serial killer Art the Clown, who is described in the official release as "a supernatural entity who terrorizes the fictional town of Miles County, New York, on Halloween and tortures victims in creatively cruel and sickeningly sinister ways."

The character, created by writer/director Damien Leone, first appeared in a short film in 2008. He made his jump to features with 2016’s "Terrifier," which was followed by "Terrifier 2" in 2022 and "Terrifier 3" in 2024. A fourth film is in the works.

What's next:

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 4 and runs through Nov. 2. Tickets are available online.