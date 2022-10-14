Halloween costume donations needed for Ronald McDonald House in LA

article

We want to tell you about a Halloween costume donation event to benefit kids in need.

Elizabeth Zamora lost her only child to leukemia last year and is using her platform to spread awareness about childhood cancer.

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, she is giving back to the Ronald McDonald House and is asking for donations of unopened costumes for all ages to donate to the Ronald McDonald House in LA.

The costumes need to be unopened because some children are immunocompromised. You can drop them off in Downey at the

Mrs. Blush store at the Stonewood Mall on Friday until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

If you can't make it to Downey -- you can order a costume online and ship it to the address of the store. She says the more costumes... the merrier!

