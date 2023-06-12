'Hair' star Treat Williams killed in motorcycle crash

article

Treat Williams, the actor known for his roles in Hair and Everwood was killed in a motorcycle crash. Williams was 71.

Williams' death was confirmed by his agent's office Monday night. His agency did not specify where in Vermont he was killed and how he crashed the motorcycle.

Williams became a household name in the late 1970s for his role as George Berger in Hair. He played the role of Dr. Andy Brown in Everwood.

The longtime actor is survived by his wife and the couple's two children, according to PEOPLE.com.