Hailey Merkt, 'The Bachelor' alum, dead at 31

Hailey Merkt, a contestant on the reality TV series "The Bachelor," has died after a battle with leukemia. She was 31.

The news was shared by Merkt’s loved ones on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

"It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life," the post read.

"Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets."

"We invite you to share your favorite memories of our dear Hailey, whether through a direct message or by posting them. Your stories and moments mean the world," her family wrote.

Merkt appeared in season 21 of "The Bachelor" in 2017, vying for the heart of Nick Viall. She was eliminated during the second week of the reality series. Vanessa Grimaldi ended up the winner, but she and Viall broke up later that year.

"Our beautiful girl!! This news broke me. You are such a light, your beautiful big smile will always be something I remember. Always. Rest easy, friend!" Grimaldi wrote in tribute following the news of Merkt's passing.

"I’m stunned by this news. @haileymerkt and I connected immediately night 1 of the bachelor mansion. I was so hoping for her recovery. Rest easy, Hailey," said season 21 runner-up Raven Gates.

"My love, I hope you are in the most beautiful peaceful place," Dominique Alexis, also a season 21 contestant, wrote. "I can’t imagine that I won’t see you again but I’ll cherish every memory together. Love you."

