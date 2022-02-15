Hail reported in Pasadena just days after hot weekend across Southern California

From hot to cold, residents in Pasadena are feeling chilling temps on Tuesday, with videos of hail popping up all over social media, after a heatwave swept the region over Super Bowl weekend.

Comedian Vinita Khilnani shared a funny post on social media impersonating a reporter claiming there is snow where she is at.

"Yes, it is snowing in Pasadena," she said in the video.

As she is technically experiencing hail where she is at, another viewer shared a video of hail in San Marino.

According to the National Weather Service, folks living in the Pasadena area should soon experience lows of about 45 degrees Fahrenheit later in the night. There is also a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers, NWS said in its forecast.

Tuesday evening's cold conditions marks a major contrast from what Southern Californians experienced over the last several days. Weather was a big talker during Sunday's Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood as the game kicked off at 82 degrees Fahrenheit, falling just short of reaching the previous record for hottest Super Bowl ever, which was set in Super Bowl VII at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Super Bowl LVI could be the hottest ever

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Things are expected to return to "normal" for those living in Pasadena for the rest of this week as highs for Wednesday is expected to be around 63 degrees and Thursday's highs are expected around 70 degrees, according to NWS.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.