1 dead in tour bus crash on 60 Freeway in Los Angeles County

The Brief A fiery crash involving an SUV and a tour bus carrying more than 60 people happened near Hacienda Heights. The crash killed the person inside the Nissan SUV.



One person is dead in a horrific crash between a tour bus carrying more than 60 people and a Nissan SUV on the 60 Freeway in Los Angeles County.

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of the crash near Hacienda Heights around 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 11.

CHP said the crash caused the SUV to burst into flames, killing the person in the Nissan.

From the tour bus, 32 of the people inside were taken to the hospital and other 31 people in the bus were looked at by paramedic, but did not need to be transported.

CHP said two of the 32 people hospitalized may be in critical condition.

The tour bus was taking people from the Morongo area and they were heading to downtown Los Angeles and Koreatown.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the person killed in the SUV.