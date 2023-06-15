Gwen Stefani set to headline Honda Center's 30th Anniversary Concert

article

One of the biggest stars to come out of Orange County is returning home for a big celebration.

On Thursday, Honda Center officials announced Gwen Stefani will headline the venue’s 30th Anniversary Concert on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The No Doubt singer was a crucial part of their success as they were one of the biggest bands to put OC on the map in the ‘90s with megahits like "Don’t Speak" and "Just A Girl."

No Doubt, Tony Kanal, Gwen Stefani, Adrian Young and Tom Dumont, backstage at the Wadsworth Theater before a taping of ABC Family's "Front Row Center" in Los Angeles, Ca. Sunday, November 11, 2001. *Exclusive* Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images. (Getty Images)

Anaheim’s Honda Center officially opened on June 17, 1993. In addition to being home to the Anaheim Ducks, the venue has hosted No Doubt multiple times and other big names through the years including Whitney Houston, Prince, Pepe Aguilar, and the Rolling Stones, as reported by the OC Register.

Stefani had a successful solo career and was a judge on NBC’s "The Voice" where she met her husband, country superstar Blake Shelton.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m. PT.