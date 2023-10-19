Gwen Stefani to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

article

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring Gwen Stefani for a career where she has received 18 Grammy nominations -- winning three times -- sold more than 60 million units worldwide and over 10 billion streams will be unveiled Thursday.

Stefani's husband Blake Shelton, entertainment executive Irving Azoff and former record executive Jimmy Iovine are set to join Stefani in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony adjacent to Amoeba Music. It will be next to the star Shelton received May 12.

The ceremony comes 16 days after Stefani's 54th birthday.

The ceremony will be streamed on the Walk of Fame's website, walkoffame.com.

The star is the 2,764th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

The ceremony will prompt the closure of Hollywood Boulevard between Argyle and El Centro avenues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Stefani was born Oct. 3, 1969, in Fullerton and raised in Anaheim. She graduated from Loara High School in Anaheim in 1987, then briefly attended Fullerton College and California State University Fullerton, dropping out later in 1987 to pursue a music career.

Stefani is best known as the lead vocalist and primary songwriter of the rock band No Doubt, which she, her brother Eric and John Spence formed in 1986 as a ska band.

"The Blind Auditions Part 7" Episode 2407 -- Pictured: Gwen Stefani -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)

The band was signed to Interscope Records in 1991 and released its self-titled debut album in 1992.

The band received the first of its nine Grammy nominations in 1997 for best new artist, losing to LeAnn Rimes, and best rock album for "Tragic Kingdom," losing to Sheryl Crow's self-titled second studio album.

Stefani would have to wait until 2002 to win her first Grammy, joining Eve in winning for best rap/sung collaboration for "Let Me Blow Ya Mind."

Stefani won best pop performance by a duo or group with vocal Grammys as part of No Doubt each of the following two years, winning for "Hey Baby" in 2003 and "Underneath It All" in 2004.

Stefani's other honors include four MTV Video Music Award and an American Music Award in 2005 for favorite pop/rock female artist.

As a solo performer, Stefani has released four studio albums, two extended plays, 33 singles (including nine as a featured artist), six promotional singles, one video album, and 28 music videos. Her debut solo album, "Love. Angel. Music. Baby." was certified as platinum five times by the recording industry trade group, the Recording Industry Association of America.

Stefani has been a coach on the NBC singing competition "The Voice" for seven seasons since 2014.