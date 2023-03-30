Expand / Collapse search

Grapevine remains open after another round of snow

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Updated 8:38AM
Another storm moves through overnight

The Grapevine remains open.

LOS ANGELES - The Grapevine remains open Thursday as yet another storm system pushed into the already saturated region, leading to a wet and snowy commute for many.

According to the National Weather Service, the snow level had fallen to about 4,000 feet Wednesday morning, bringing a mix of rain and snow to higher elevations. 

But it didn't bring as much snow as previous storms. Forecasters said light accumulations of about two inches or less dusted the region.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 2 p.m. in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains, with a total of 6 to 12 inches of snow possible above 5,000 feet. Forecasters said some higher peaks could see up to 18 inches, with the snow accompanied by winds gusting up to 45 mph.

Snow in Frazier Park

FOX 11's photojournalist Armando Hernandez shows the snowfall in Frazier Park as officials keep their eye on the 5 Freeway over the Grapevine.

The western San Gabriel Mountains and Antelope Valley will be under a winter weather advisory until 2 p.m. Thursday, with 4 to 8 inches of snow possible above 5,000 feet. The advisory will also be in place during the same hours for the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County.

The storm system is expected to move out of the area by late Thursday, with dry but cool conditions anticipated for Friday and the weekend.

City News Service contributed to this report.
 