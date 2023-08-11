South LA bus attack: LAPD seeks 2nd suspect accused of stealing elderly woman’s purse

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying witnesses to a felony battery of an 86-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries after authorities said a stranger gave her a hard shove off a bus near a stop in South Los Angeles last week.

Authorities are also seeking help in identifying another suspect, who allegedly took the elderly woman's wallet while she was unconscious and incapacitated.

The attack occurred near a bus stop in the area of 24th St and Vermont Ave in South LA's University Park neighborhood around 2:40 p.m. on August 8, according to officials.

The victim, a grandmother, suffered severe injuries all over her body after someone shoved her on to the concrete.

Witnesses told FOX 11 the attacker allegedly spat on the woman moments after throwing her off the bus.

The Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim, who was in critical condition, to a local hospital. According to officials, the victim had no independent recollection of the incident due to a head injury.

Authorities said surveillance video from the bus showed multiple witnesses to the crime. Video also allegedly showed an additional suspect removing the victim's wallet from her purse while she was on the ground and incapacitated. The suspect then fled with the victim's wallet.

LAPD investigators have not released the name of the suspect who pushed the victim. However, they said she was arrested on the same day of the horrific incident and that they are known to frequent the area.

The violent incident remains under investigation. The LAPD is asking for anyone who observed the incident on MTA bus Number 1957, Line 204 in the area of 24th St and Vermont Ave. around 2:40 p.m. on August 8, to come forward.