Grandfather sends apology, returns handcuffs to LAPD after stealing them over 60 years ago

It’s never too late to do the right thing. A 74-year-old California man has sent a letter to the LAPD apologizing for stealing handcuffs from an officer more than 60 years ago.

The police department said an envelope arrived at the West Valley Station in Reseda in January with an apology letter, a $100 donation and the stolen handcuffs.

Turns out the 74-year-old man felt guilty for years and decided to return the handcuffs after his grandsons discovered it.

According to the letter, 60 years ago the man witnessed an altercation between an officer and a resident. During the fight the officer’s handcuffs came loose and slid across the floor… landing near the man’s feet. He says he picked them up and decided to take them home.

Recently, he showed the handcuffs to his grandsons and told them the story to impress them, however, he says the boys were appalled and asked why we would steal from an officer. The man said he had no explanation and knows he did wrong.

"I have felt a little guilty each time I saw the hand cuffs over the years, but did nothing about it," the letter read. It goes on to say "I can’t stop thinking I did wrong on so many levels, and so I am returning the handcuffs with this confession and note of apology. The note is addressed to you, but is partly intended for my grandsons."

The man said a copy of the letter will be sent to both of his grandsons in hopes of them seeing their grandfather in a different perspective.

