Grand Prairie officer killed during police chase

A police officer in Grand Prairie was killed in a late-night crash.

The Grand Prairie Police Department said Officer Brandon Tsai lost control of his car during a chase.

He was trying to pull over a vehicle with a fake paper license plate near 3rd Street and Pioneer Parkway. That driver sped away.

Officer Tsai hit a light post. He died at the hospital.

The 32-year-old started with Grand Prairie PD in January after serving several years with the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Our nation lost a hero last night. Officer Brandon Tsai represented the very best among us and laid down his life protecting this city and all those who live within it. Our hearts are broken but we are grateful to all those who have extended their thoughts and prayers to Brandon’s family including his entire extended family who wear blue," said Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney.

Mayor Ron Jensen sent his condolences to his family, saying it is a sad day for the entire city.

"The troops took it tough. We're a family and a lot of things have to happen. We pulled all the shift in from day shift to come in and take over for the shift that was working so that they could be together, stay together or go home or whatever. So it was a late night," Mayor Jensen said. "We're going to respect and do what's necessary this week and only what's necessary until we get him laid to rest."

Some of Officer Tsia's colleagues have already left flowers on a police vehicle that's parked outside the department.

Police are still investigating the crash and have not released any further details on the vehicle he was pursuing.