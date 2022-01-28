Grand National Roadster show returns to Pomona, double amputee to debut custom car

The Grand National Roadster show is coming back to Pomona this weekend.

It's a huge honor for a Santa Clarita shop and their driver who is a double amputee.

This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertible got an invite to the 72nd Grand National Roadster show.

It’s a dream car designed by Courtney Jones who restored the car after a motorcycle accident.

"The whole plan was how do i build this so I can drive it. As the years go on, it takes years to build a car and it takes years to relearn how to live life as a double amputee. I actually learned I can drive a car with my prosthetic foot," Jones told FOX 11.

Her shop AIP Speed custom built the car from the ground up. She manages AIP Speed with her father who owns the shop.

