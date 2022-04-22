Gov. Newsom proclaim Apr. 2022 as 'Arab-American Heritage Month'

article

On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed April 2022 as "Arab-American Heritage Month."

With more than 715,000 residents of Arab descent, California has the largest Arab-American population in the country. Newsom declared in a written proclamation said Arab Americans have "enriched communities across the country and made an indelible impact."

Newsom said in the written proclamation that he hopes this month would celebrate the accomplishments of California's Arab Americans and take a stand against discrimination and xenophobia that the Arab-American communities face.

"Let us rededicate ourselves to rejecting hate and embracing inclusion for all Californians," the proclamation read, in part.

Below is a full copy of the state's proclamation:

As Arab-American communities continue to observe Ramadan and celebrate the remainder of the state's now-recognized heritage month, the Arab American Civic Council will hold a gala in Garden Grove. Those interested in attending or sponsoring the event can click here for more information.

