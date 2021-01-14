Gov. Newsom deploys 1,000 National Guard troops in wake of unrest surrounding pro-Trump violence

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced details on Thursday for plans to protect critical infrastructure, including the State Capitol, with the deployment of 1,000 National Guard troops.

This development comes in the wake of last week's pro-Trump mob attack at the U.S. Capitol and credible threats of armed protests at state capitals as the country transitions from one presidential adminstration to another.

State officials also Thursday erected a temporary chain link fence around the state Capitol, bolstering other temporary and permanent barriers. The California Highway Patrol also is refusing to issue permits for rallies at the Capitol.

A day earlier, California officials released a statement that said Capitol grounds in Sacramento would be secure, but they did not go into detail about their plans.

Other states including Oregon and Washington also have deployed the National Guard.

Associated Press contributed to this story.