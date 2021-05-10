Gov. Newsom to expand stimulus checks to two-thirds of Californians

Some Californians will be eligible to receive a one-time $600 stimulus check, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday as he revealed the state's new economic recovery plan.

Newsom said two out of three Californians will receive a stimulus check of at least $600 and families with children will receive an additional $500 as he unveiled the state's economic recovery plan on Monday morning. He said that those who make up to $75,000 annual will be eligible.

"We are tripling the Golden State Stimulus to get money in the hands of more middle-class Californians who have been hit hard by this pandemic. Two in three Californians will receive a check from the state and more than $5 billion in aid will be made available to those who need help paying their rent or utility bills." Newsom said.

Under Newsom’s $100 billion California Comeback Plan, the biggest economic recovery package in California’s history, the state would also offer the largest renter assistance package of any state in America, with billions of dollars to help low-income Californians pay back 100 percent of their back-rent, their rent for the months to come and overdue water and utility bills.

Additionally, millions of poor and middle-class Californians would get tax rebates of up to $1,100 under the proposal.

