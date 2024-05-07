Inside the 'Golden Bachelor' argument that allegedly led to divorce

article

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist said their divorce came down to their living situation, but according to "Bachelor" alum Ben Higgins, there was more to it.

During Monday’s episode of "The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous" podcast with Ashley Iaconetti, Higgins claims a disagreement over cornfields led to their rift.

"This is a rumor. I want to be clear that as I preface this, this is a rumor of a generalization of a conversation that Gerry and Theresa had, and I think you’re gonna find it interesting," Higgins began.

He explained that prior to a trip to Indiana, Turner and Nist were allegedly already "not seeing eye-to-eye in life."

'GOLDEN BACHELOR' GERRY TURNER, THERESA NIST'S DIVORCE NEWS LEAVES SHOW CONTESTANTS HEARTBROKEN

As they were driving from the airport, where Turner picked up Nist, heading for his lake house two hours away, Nist’s comments about the many, many cornfields in the area, highlighted a surprising issue between the couple.

Turner and Nist stated on "Good Morning America" that their "living situation" led them to "dissolve" their marriage. (Credit: Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

According to Higgins, "[She said], ‘Wow, look at all this beautiful untouched land. Think about what could be done if they developed it. Condos, office buildings, apartments. Think about the towns that could congregate in these open fields and think about the people that would be interested in moving here. And look at that lake. There’s a lake with only cornfields around it. Think about if they build up a resort where people could vacation to.’ And Gerry’s comment back to her, again, a rumor, was, ‘You don’t take land from a farmer.’"

He added, "This was a big start to them disagreeing on how they saw the world and what they imagined for the world and how they wanted to invest into the world."

Representatives for Turner and Nist did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Iaconetti jokingly doubted the story, and Higgins again emphasized it was just a rumor.

According to Higgins, Nist and Turner disagreed over a hypothetical about how cornfields near Turner's Indiana home would best be used. (Credit: John Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images) Expand

The episode’s guest, former "Bachelor" star Chris Soules, who also happens to be a farmer, said he could see "both sides" of the argument.

"There’s areas that would benefit from development and economically, it makes sense. But there’s a ton of land out there, farmers have plenty of land to farm, and sometimes there’s some misconceptions that, maybe, there’s a shortage, but they’re not making any more new land, so there’s that," Soules said. "But that doesn’t seem like something that should interfere in a fundamental breakup of a relationship, I would say. I think there’s a happy medium that we can all live with. … I don’t think that should have resulted in [a breakup], but you, to each their own, I guess."

Soules also noted that distance can be a "factor" post-show.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Turner and Nist announced their divorce last month after three months of marriage.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage," Turner said during an appearance on "Good Morning America" last month with Nist.

Nist added, "We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody."

The couple married in January of this year in a televised ceremony, after Turner proposed in the season finale of the ABC reality dating series.

Settling on a living situation seemed to be an issue. Nist is based in New Jersey and Turner in Indiana, and while they had plans to move to South Carolina, they didn’t come to fruition.

"We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision," Nist explained on "Good Morning America."

They also made it clear that they did not have any animosity towards each other, and the issue was not that they had fallen out of love, as Turner said, "I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day."

Find more updates on this story at FOXNews.com.