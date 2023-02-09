Going to Super Bowl parties? Loved ones of 4-year-old, teen girl killed by DUI driver issue stern warning

The video was a little faded. It definitely looked worn.

It was actually 1996. Twenty-seven years ago, Ruben "Chunkie" Quiroga was celebrating his fourth birthday.

A week later, he and Sonia Ruiz were killed by a drunk driver.

Sonia was Elina Medina’s best friend; Chunkie was Medina’s brother.

The drunk driver who killed them is still in prison now, 27 years later.

"He hit the driver’s side of the vehicle which killed my best friend instantly and caused the car to spin and my little brother was ejected from the vehicle," Medina said.

"I’ve been on the job for 28 years. I’ve seen horrific scenes." LAPD Deputy Chief for Transit Services Bureau Donald Graham said.

As we approach Super Bowl Sunday, Graham says watch out for impaired drivers and more importantly – don’t become one.

"My fear about Super Bowl Sunday is that people are not going to plan ahead," he said.

Like, number one, picking a designated driver.

"Number 2, just deciding to stay where they are partying. Or, just planning to take Lyft, Uber or some other ride share," he adds.

"A first time DUI conviction in California could cost you more than $22,000 in court costs, fees, fines," said Doug Shupe, of the Automobile Club of Southern California. "We know over the last five Super Bowl Sundays here in California alone, there were more than 1,300 DUI collisions that resulted in 43 fatalities and 750 serious injuries."

"Every 45 minutes someone is killed due to an impaired driving crash," said Georgina Avilez, program director for MADD SoCal. "That means throughout the duration of the big game FOUR people have been impacted with their life by someone’s choice."

Meanwhile, Elina Medina says because of a drunk driver she has suffered mentally and emotionally for 27 years. She’s says she’s had depression, anxiety and survivors guilt.

She shares the following warning ahead of Super Bowl Sunday:

"Have that designated driver. Have a plan for the people attending your party," she said.