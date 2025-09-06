Wedding crasher suspected of stealing $60,000 in gifts to Glendale bride and groom arrested

The Brief Two men were arrested in connection with a grand theft that occurred during a wedding reception in Glendale. Approximately $60,000 in cash and dozens of checks were stolen from a gift box at the event. A large amount of cash, checks, and several firearms were recovered from the suspects' homes, and the investigation is ongoing.



Two men have been arrested in connection with the grand theft of $60,000 in wedding gifts to a bride and groom during their reception in Glendale.

The backstory:

The newlyweds, Nadeen and George Farahat, reported the theft that occurred during their wedding reception on Aug. 31 at the Renaissance Banquet Hall.

Sgt. Jose Barajas with the Glendale Police Department said the man entered the banquet hall and hung around for about an hour or two before stealing the money box. The man was dressed up so he seemingly blended in with the wedding guests. Barajas said the man even ordered a drink at the bar.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Wedding crasher allegedly steals thousands in gifts from couple in Glendale

A wedding crasher allegedly stole thousands of dollars in a box for a couple who just got married in Glendale.

Just after midnight, he grabbed the box filled with money and left in a waiting Mercedes. Video shows him running down a back hallway leading to an alleyway where the getaway car was waiting.

What we know:

Investigators were able to identify the primary suspect as Armean Shirehjini and the getaway driver as Andranik Avetisyan.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Armean Shirehjini / Glendale PD

On Friday, Sept. 5, detectives served search warrants at the homes of both suspects, recovering a large amount of cash, checks made out to the newlyweds, and several firearms. Narcotics were also seized from the homes, police said.

Shirehjini and Avetisyan were arrested at Shirehjini's Sherman Oaks home.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy Glendale PD

What's next:

Detectives are still processing a significant amount of evidence as part of an ongoing investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information to contact the Glendale Police Burglary Detectives at 818-548-3127.