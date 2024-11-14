Glendale man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl-laced pill across US

The Brief Paul Alejandro Felix, 25, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for his participation in a multi-state narcotics trafficking operation. Evidence obtained through Felix's cell phone and computer linked him to the transfer of fentanyl-laced pills to downstream distributors. Felix was arrested at his Glendale home on Nov. 16, 2023.



A Glendale man was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison for participating in a multi-state narcotics trafficking operation that distributed thousands of fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills purchased in Southern California across the U.S., according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia.

Court documents revealed Paul Alejandro Felix, 25, worked as the main supplier of fentanyl-laced pills in Los Angeles, at times providing thousands of pills for less than a dollar each to other local traffickers, including major suppliers of counterfeit oxycodone pills to traffickers in Washington, D.C.

Officials said evidence linked Felix to the transfer of tens of thousands of fentanyl-laced pills to downstream distributors.

Felix was arrested on Nov. 16, 2023 at his Glendale home. A Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with seven rounds, along with multiple rounds and firearm magazines of various calibers were seized.

Investigators also obtained numerous photos from Felix’s Instagram account depicting firearms and large amounts of cash, the department stated.

The joint investigation was spearheaded by the DEA Washington Division and included several other agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Source: This story was reported with information from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia.



