GLAUDI designer to hold drive-thru fashion show

The fashion show industry is still starting to emerge from the pandemic lockdown.

One designer is hosting a drive-thru runway show while also moving forward after a great family loss. GLAUDI designer Johana Hernandez is celebrating 10 years, but also honoring her father who died from COVID-19.

Hernandez is from Downey and opened her first bridal gown store there. Now, the couture designer also has a store in Beverly Hills.

It's a family business with both her father and mother having worked in the garment industry.

The drive-thru fashion show with 30 models is in Beverly Hills and will take drivers south down Rodeo Drive with a right turn onto Brighton Way, where Glaudi Beverly Hills is located.

The designer says, "We value and miss the lives lost during COVID-19 and want to celebrate family during our show to remember our loved ones. Also, to be inspired to celebrate again as you never know when it will be the last time."



Hernandez will debut a new collection of men's suits (and women's) with her father in mind. While she gained her fashion fame for her bridal gowns she is now designing for the man, or groom as well.

The drive-thru fashion show is free and open to the public. RSVP info is on her Instagram page.