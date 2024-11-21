'Gladiator II': TCL Chinese Theatre transforms into coliseum for immersive fan experience

The Brief In addition to "Wicked," the action-packed film "Gladiator II" hits theaters nationwide on Friday, Nov. 22. "Gladiator II" comes 24 years after the original film that starred Russell Crowe. To celebrate, Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre transformed its courtyard for an immersive fan experience.



A section of Hollywood transformed into Rome in anticipation of the highly anticipated film, "Gladiator II."

The action-packed sequel comes 24 years after the original "Gladiator," starring Russell Crowe, was released.

To celebrate, the courtyard of the TCL Chinese Theatre in the heart of Hollywood was transformed into a coliseum to create an immersive experience for fans.

In addition to getting Roman-themed selfies, the theater will also treat fans to a free giveaway to the first 6,000 moviegoers.

The star-studded film stars Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal.

For Washington, the Academy Award-winner revealed the film will be one of his final projects and that he's nearing retirement.

"Gladiator II" hits theaters nationwide on Friday, Nov. 22.

Watch the film's final trailer below.

The weekend before Thanksgiving is expected to be buzzing at the box office with the highly anticipated release of "Wicked" and "Gladiator II."