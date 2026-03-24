Search underway for kidnapping suspect after 2 girls escape from locked car in North Hills

The Brief LAPD detectives are searching for a man in his early 20s who allegedly kidnapped two girls, ages 11 and 16, after luring them into his car. The victims managed to escape the moving vehicle after the suspect locked the doors. Both girls suffered minor injuries from falling onto the pavement.



Los Angeles police intensified their search Monday for a kidnapping suspect who allegedly targeted two young girls in the North Hills area.

What we know:

The incident began around 5:20 p.m. on March 15 near Sepulveda Boulevard and Nordhoff Street.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a suspect described as a man in his early 20s approached an 11-year-old and a 16-year-old girl and offered them a ride.

Although they initially declined, they accepted when he approached a second time near Columbus Avenue, poice said.

Once inside, the suspect ignored the girls' requested destination and drove toward Lemona Avenue.

Police report that he locked the vehicle doors, parked, and began making lewd requests.

The girls began screaming for help and managed to force their way out of the car, falling onto the roadway as the suspect drove away, police said.

Both girls sustained minor injuries during the escape.

What's next:

Detectives have met with the two young girls to develop a forensic composite sketch of the suspect.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed a vehicle fleeing the 8900 block of Lemona Avenue on the evening of March 15 – or anyone who recognizes the suspect – to contact investigators immediately.

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding this case or recognize the individual described, you are urged to call the LAPD Mission Division at 818-838-9810 during business hours. After hours, you can call 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or via their website at lacrimestoppers.org.