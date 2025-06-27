Getty Villa reopening six months after Palisades Fire
MALIBU, Calif. - The Getty Villa is set to reopen on Friday, June 27, after a temporary closure in January due to the Palisades Fire.
What we know:
The Getty Villa's new operating hours will be limited to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays through Mondays.
This reduced schedule aims to help mitigate weekday traffic on Pacific Coast Highway.
The Villa's building was not significantly damaged by the Palisades Fire, but it did require an extensive cleanup operation due to soot and ash.
New Exhibits & Programming:
To commemorate its reopening, the Getty Villa will debut a new exhibition titled "The Kingdom of Pylos: Warrior-Princes of Ancient Greece." This exhibition will be on view until January 12.
The previous exhibition, "Ancient Thrace and the Classical World: Treasures from Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece," which was forced to close during the fire, will now be available as a virtual tour.
The Villa also plans to develop additional programming centered around "The Kingdom of Pylos" and will open its next outdoor theater production, "Oedipus the King, Mama!", in September.
What they're saying:
Katherine E. Fleming, president and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust, expressed hope for the Villa's role in the community's recovery.
She stated, "While work to rebuild the local community continues, I hope the Villa provides some respite and a place for people to reconnect with art and with each other."
What's next:
Admission is free.
Parking is $25 per car or motorcycle; $15 after 3pm. For evening events and on Saturdays, parking is free after 6pm.
Those interested in visiting the Getty Villa must have a reservation. You can make one online on the Getty Villa's website or by calling 310-440-7300.
For more information, visit getty.edu/visit/villa/.
The Source: The information for this report is based on official announcements and statements from the Getty Villa, including a direct quote from Katherine E. Fleming, President and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust, detailing the reopening plans and the aftermath of the Palisades Fire.